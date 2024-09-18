Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs in custody on racketeering, sex trafficking charges

Superstar producer and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain in jail after a judge denied his release on bail on Tuesday, facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy – accusations that follow numerous others grounded in events from 2009 onwards.

Combs pleaded not guilty Tuesday to racketeering and sex trafficking charges, and was ordered to remain in custody pending a trial.

Combs, 54, was arrested by federal agents in New York on Monday evening and accused in a just-unsealed three-count criminal indictment alleging he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Appearing in a Manhattan courtroom where many family members came to support him, the one-time music dignitary pleaded not guilty. His lawyer asked Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky to allow his release on bail.

After a lengthy bail hearing in which the prosecution voiced concerns including the potential for witness tampering and flight risk, Judge Tarnofsky denied bail, saying she was concerned about a "power imbalance" in the case that includes people she said are "subject to coercion."

She also cited concerns over his alleged propensity for anger, violence and substance abuse.

Combs, who was wearing black t-shirt, grey sweatpants and sneakers, did not noticeably react to the pre-trial detention ruling, which his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said would be appealed.

Along with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Combs is charged with one count of transporting victims across state lines to engage in prostitution.

The rapper's luxury homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by agents in March.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid assault lawsuits and sex trafficking allegations

'I am a rapist,' says Frenchman accused of inviting scores of men to rape his drugged wife

Singer Cassie accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of rape and abuse