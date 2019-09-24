Rapinoe talks about Olympics, Messi and a possible transfer

SHOWS: MILAN, ITALY (SEPTEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MEGAN RAPINOE, SAYING:

"Yes, I mean there is going to be a lot of change. I think this year will be sort of similar, it is a short turn around to the Olympics, obviously we will have a new coach and a shorter roster but I think after that it will be a big change, I mean I am getting a little bit older so we will see if the coach wants to keep me around and I am just enjoying it as it is coming now though and looking forward to the Olympics next summer."

JOURNALIST OFF CAMERA ASKING ABOUT THE POPULARITY OF WOMEN'S SOCCER

"I mean I think people are actually watching it and not just judging it without watching it. Everyone came to the games and saw how incredible the performance on the field was, the atmosphere in the stands. There is no reason that the experience for the fan has to be any different at a men's game than a women's game. The games are a little bit different but that is normal but I think it is just an incredible experience; fans actually get in the stadiums, watch us play. We are pretty entertaining, like we are pretty fun to watch. So I feel like people finally came out in the numbers that we want them to."

JOURNALIST OFF CAMERA ASKING ABOUT WHETHER SHE WILL HAVE AN OVERSEAS TRANSFER FROM REIGN FC IN THE UNITED STATES

"Maybe, it is difficult though. I'm getting a little bit older and it seems like a hard move. I spent one year in Lyon (France) early on in my career which I loved but maybe. I always want to leave the door open."

JOURNALIST OFF CAMERA ASKING IF SHE MET LIONEL MESSI

"Yes I speak just about as much Spanish as he does English so it was a very short conversation. His kids are really cute and congratulations on the award."

STORY: Star of the U.S. women's national team Megan Rapinoe said she was looking forward to the Olympics as she spoke to media clutching her FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award on Monday (September 23) but she hoped she wasn't getting too old to make the team.

Speaking after winning the award at the star-studded Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Milan, Rapinoe said she was excited fans were now watching women's soccer rather than just judging it.

"...we are pretty fun to watch," she said.

The 34-year-old forward, who plays for Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League in the U.S., scored six goals in the World Cup and earned both the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

Asked if she could be tempted to leave the U.S. and play abroad for a second time in her career, Rapinoe said: "I'm getting a little bit older and it seems like a hard move," but she "wanted to leave the door open."

Rapinoe played for Olympique Lyonnais between 2013 and 2014 winning the league cup double in the 2012-13 season.

FC Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, besting five-times winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also a finalist.

Asked if she had met the player Rapinoe said: "Yes I speak just about as much Spanish as he does English so it was a very short conversation."