Rapist and flasher among first offenders convicted on Met's list of most dangerous sexual predators

A rapist and a man who exposed himself in a leisure centre have been named as among as among the first eight offenders to be convicted from a new Met list of London’s most dangerous predatory men.

Each of the eight offenders was on the “V100” list drawn up by Scotland Yard to identify and target the most high risk 100 suspects posing a threat to women and girls in the capital.

The list, which is refreshed regularly to add new suspects, was introduced in the summer as part of an attempt by Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to use data to focus police efforts more effectively.

It ranks predatory and violent men according to the risk they present so that police can try to arrest and charge them to take them off the streets.

The first three convicted offenders from the force to be named by the force include Karl Giddings, 50, who has been jailed for nine years for inflicting grievous bodily harm on his female partner, and Richard Summers, 36, who has been given ten years for rape, false imprisonment, non-fatal strangulation and assault.

Another offender, Joshua Nahum, 32, was given a four month sentence for a “public decency” offence committed when he exposed himself in a leisure centre.

The other offenders include a man convicted first for assaulting an emergency worker and then days later for shoplifting.

He was fined and ordered to pay a victim surcharge for both offences and given a restraining order after the shoplifting conviction.

The other four offenders brought to justice so far were each convicted of drug possession.

One of the four was also convicted of resisting arrest and two “commission of a further offence” crimes and jailed for 26 weeks.

Another, who was fined, received a separate conviction for being on a premises in contravention of a closure order.

The Met declined to reveal why each of the five unnamed offenders were on its list of most dangerous men, saying that it was unable to disclose details of allegations over which charges had yet to be brought.

It pointed out, however, that the V100 list takes “named suspects and that then grades them on their threat potential to the public and women and girls” and includes those wanted for crimes ranging from homicide and rape to all forms of domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and honour based violence including female genital mutilation.

Further crimes for which suspects can be included on the list include exploitation of prostitution and modern slavery offences, as well as “other sexual offences” and violent crimes causing injury.

Scotland Yard said that as well as the convictions, other results from the use of the list included the arrest of five rape suspects.

It also emphasised that routine police work to pursue other violence against women cases was being stepped up at the same time with the result it had brought more than 200 additional rape charges over the past year.

It said the extra rape prosecutions were part of a 41 per cent rise in the last 12 months in rape and serious sex offence charges brought by the force and that the number of stalking protection orders obtained had doubled over the same period with 270 currently in force.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap, who leads on tackling violence against women and girls in the Met, said: “We are creating innovative tactics to better target those men who cause the most harm, to get results and ensure victims are at the very heart of our service.â¯â¯

“We have made some solid progress in recent months, increasing our charges for rape. But it’s not enough and we are committed to bringing even more perpetrators to justice before they can harm again.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley first announced his plan to draw up a list of London’s most dangerous predatory men during an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this year.

He said then that working out who the highest risk offenders were would be a “big prize” for the force as it seeks to rebuild trust among women and girls following a series of scandals including the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by the serving Met officer Wayne Couzens and the serial rapes carried out by his Met colleague David Carrick.

Sir Mark told the Standard then: “There are tens of thousands of men in London who in the past few years have been involved in domestic abuse, rape, harassment, paedophilia, what we’re going to do is to look at those tens of thousands, assess who are the most dangerous using the best science available, and then go after them to do the best job possible we can to protect the women and children of London. “

As well as the killing of Sarah Everard in March 2021, other horrific crimes including the murders of primary teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in September the same year and law graduate Zara Aleena in Ilford in June last year, have highlighted the problem of violence against women in the capital. All three women were killed by strangers after being targeted on the streets. Other women have lost their lives in attacks by men known to them in homicides linked to domestic abuse.