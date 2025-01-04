Rapper Dave Blunts condemns man who ‘filmed him asleep in hospital bed’

Dave Blunts shared photos of himself in hospital after claiming ‘a man’ had walked into his room and taken a video of him while he was sleeping (Instagram/Dave Blunts)

Rapper Dave Blunts has condemned a man he claims took photos of him while he was asleep in a hospital bed and shared them online.

The 23-year-old artist, who went viral in 2024 after he began uploading videos to TikTok, confirmed he had been admitted to hospital but had wanted to keep this information private.

“I didn’t want you guys to think I wasn’t taking my health journey seriously,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram, alongside photos of himself in the hospital bed.

Blunts, real name Davion Blessing, said he had contracted flu while meeting fans at one of his concerts and had initially been advised by doctors to “just let the cold run its course”.

However, his condition continued to deteriorate and so he was admitted to hospital.

“I promise I am 100 per cent focused on bettering my health in 2025 and this setback is making I feel like I can’t do it because every time I try something like this happens,” he wrote.

“I had been doing so good by walking and standing up at my shows instead of sitting down and showing people that I’m actually making progress but I guess it was all for nothing.

“I’m not giving up as long as you guys don’t give up on me but this s*** is hard.”

Blunts, who has almost half a million followers on TikTok, sparked concerns for his health in November last year after footage of him performing at a concert while using an oxygen tank went viral.

In a September 2024 interview, Blunts said he weighed 600 pounds (270kg) and that he’d previously been in hospital for heart failure.

He was involved in a minor spat with Snoop Dogg in November, after the elder statesman mocked his weight in a post to Instagram.

“[Well] put down the chicken wings and Tata chips Nefew and that chair gone break soon get to the end of the cup [sic],” he wrote, adding several laughing emojis.

The following week, during his viral performance at Juice WRLD Day in Chicago, Blunts asked his audience if they had an issue with him rapping while sitting down.

As the crowd cheered, he remarked: “Exactly! So get the f*** off my d***, Snoop Dogg… Snoop, you think you funny? You don’t know what it’s like to fight for your life every damn day.”

On 1 December, Snoop reacted to Blunts’ rant with a video in which he laughed and commented: “That was funny. Go ahead lil homie… I mean big homie.

“Do ya thang, ‘cuz, I ain’t f***ing with you. Have your fun. I apologise to this n***a and he’s still going off on me, ‘cuz. I must be getting old.”

Snoop then shared a playful video montage of himself soundtracked to Blunts’ viral song “The Cup”, in which he switched the subject to “The Blunt”, singing: “I can’t put down the blunt.”

Blunts seemed to accept Snoop’s olive branch, as he commented on the post with a number of laughing emojis.