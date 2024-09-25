Rapper Fatman Scoop's cause of death revealed a month after death: Reports

A cause of death has been revealed for Fatman Scoop, according to reports, after the rapper died in August following an onstage medical emergency.

A cause of death has been revealed for Fatman Scoop after the rapper died in August at the age of 56 following an onstage medical emergency.

Scoop, born Isaac Freeman III, died of "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the Los Angeles Times and Fox News. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease refers to a group of cardiac conditions caused by a buildup of plaque in a person's arterial walls, according to the American Heart Association. ASCVD includes heart attacks, angina and ischemic strokes.

Hypertensive heart disease is a condition caused by chronic high blood pressure, according to Cleveland Clinic. The disease can lead to cardiac complications such as heart failure, arrhythmia, stroke and sudden cardiac death.

Fatman Scoop dies after stage collapse: 'Be Faithful' rapper was 56

USA TODAY has reached out to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for comment.

Scoop worked with artists like Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott during his career and was featured on songs such as Elliott's "Lose Control," which won a Grammy Award for best short-form music video. The rapper was also known for tracks like his own "Be Faithful" from 1999.

Fatman Scoop suffers fall onstage prior to death

Scoop died on Aug. 30 following a concert performance at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut.

Footage shared by TMZ showed Scoop appearing to suffer a medical emergency and collapsing onstage mid-performance. In a subsequent Facebook post, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed that Scoop "had a medical emergency onstage" and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

In a statement following his death, Scoop's booking agency MN2S said it was "heartbroken" by his sudden passing.

"Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe," the agency said at the time. "His iconic voice, infectious energy and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music."

How did Shifty Shellshock die? Crazy Town frontman's cause of death revealed

Several artists paid tribute to the beloved rapper and hype man on social media, including producer and The Roots drummer Questlove.

"I want to thank FATMAN SCOOP for being an embodiment of what hip hop was truly about," Questlove wrote on Instagram. "To just forget about your troubles and live in the moment and allow joy in. So sad to see you go my brother. You will be missed but you will NEVER be forgotten."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fatman Scoop death: Rapper's cause of death revealed