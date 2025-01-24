Rapper Project Pat’s Son Shot and Killed in Memphis

Patrick Houston, Jr. died in a shooting on Friday, Jan. 10, from an apparent gunshot wound, the Memphis Police Department confirms with PEOPLE

Project Pat's son, Patrick Houston, Jr., is dead.

According to an online obituary, Houston, Jr. was 22 when died on Friday, Jan. 10. The Memphis Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that he died in a shooting near Charjean Park in the area of Ketchum Road and Long Street in Memphis, Tenn.

Police, who responded to the scene shortly after 1:15 p.m., found Houston, Jr. deceased on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, a post on X from the Memphis Police Department reads. No other information was made readily available.

At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Ketchum Road and Long Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/nRQOlCvffA — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 10, 2025

A visitation and celebration of life for Houston, Jr. has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at the M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road Chapel in Memphis, Tenn. His committal service will occur the same day at Memphis Memory Gardens.

Project Pat (whose birth name is Patrick Earl Houston), 51, is the older brother of Juicy J, the co-founder of rap group Three 6 Mafia.

While Project Pat has not commented publicly about the incident, he shared in a recent Instagram post, "Boy i thank God for another day. @breakinbaggs @gofoundation9 #letsgo."

dignity memorial Patrick Houston Jr.

Fans shared their condolences in the comment section. The post also received a comment from DJ Paul, one of the other founding members of Three 6 Mafia, who wrote, "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Project Pat got his start in the music industry alongside Juicy J and DJ Paul in the early 1990s, before joining The Kaze, and later releasing his debut album Ghetty Green in 1999, per iHeart.

Paras Griffin/Getty Project Pat attends the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

His fame rose in 2000 when he created the hook for Three 6 Mafia's "Sippin' On Some Syrup," helping him release multiple studio albums and collaborate with fellow artists such as Drake, Rick Ross, Dee-1, and Denzel Curry, per the radio network.

Since then, Project Pat has dedicated his time to spreading the word of God in prisons and founded the non-profit Go Foundation, which focuses on prison ministry.



