Rapper recalled to prison after boasting about altar boy’s murder in song

Jake Fahri, then 19, was given a life sentence in 2009 with a minimum term of 14 years for attacking Jimmy Mizen in a south London bakery - Getty

A rapper who is alleged to have boasted of murdering an altar boy in his songs has been recalled to prison.

Jake Fahri, 35, who served 14 years in jail for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen, will return to jail for breaching his licence conditions, the Probation Service said.

The Sun newspaper claimed that Fahri, now 35, is masked drill artist Ten – who was showcased on BBC 1Xtra.

Since his June 2023 release, he has reportedly produced a number of songs appearing to reference the former altar boy’s murder – the contents of which were investigated by the Ministry of Justice.

Lyrics in some of Ten’s songs appear to reference the brutal killing of the schoolboy, who died after a glass tray was thrown at him following a fight in a south London bakery, slashing his neck.

“Kill a man for nothing, get life, life’s cheap, innit /Stuck it on a man and watched him melt like Ben and Jerry’s.

“Sharpen up my blade I’ve got to keep those necessary / Stay alert and kept it ready, any corner could be deadly.

“Judge took a look at me, before the trial even started he already knows he’s gonna throw the book at me,” the artist can be heard saying.

Recall was initiated for Fahri on Thursday after he was found to have breached his licence conditions, the Probation Service confirmed.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Jimmy Mizen’s family who deserve better than to see their son’s murderer shamelessly boasting about his violent crime.

“All offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions.

“As this case shows, we will recall them to prison if they break the rules.”

A photograph of Jimmy Mizen is held by his parents after he was killed at the age of 16 after Jake Fahri threw an oven dish at him - Julian Simmonds,

‘Not able to do a background check on every individual’

The recall comes after The Sun claimed that Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford had posed for a photo with Fahri.

On Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after the reports first appeared in The Sun, 27-year-old Rashford appeared to admit he had previously been photographed with the rapper.

In a message to his 17 million Instagram followers, the England international said: “Been contacted today by a tabloid informing me that they plan to publish a photo of me with a rapper apparently taken over a year ago.

“I want to make it clear I have never seen this photo, I do not know this person, and I am not friends with him.

“Like most footballers if someone asks for a photo with me, I will never refuse but I am obviously not able to do a background check on every individual that asks me for a photo.”

He urged the “tabloids” to instead highlight the work of charities and individuals that tackle knife crime, before adding: “Deepest sympathy goes to the family of Jimmy Mizen.”

A BBC spokesman said: “This individual does not feature on any BBC playlists, we have never played – as we pointed out to The Sun – the lyrics they have printed.

“He’s had two other tracks played twice. 1Xtra has no further plans to play his music, we were not aware of his background and we in no way condone his actions.”

Margaret and Barry Mizen, the victim’s parents, have spoken about their “wonderful” son and how their Roman Catholic faith helped them cope with his death.