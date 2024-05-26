Rapper saves set after nearly having to cancel

A rapper who was told he might have to cancel his performance at Radio 1's Big Weekend said how he "made the most of it" and saved his set.

Milton Keynes artist Cam Thomas, 28, was scheduled to play his first festival on the BBC Introducing stage at the Stockwood Park event, but circumstances beyond his control meant a member of his band could not access the site.

He said: "Life is going to throw curveballs at you, I wish it didn't do it today, but lessons learned... it is what it is."

The missing band member arrived at the stage before the allotted slot had finished and the rapper managed to perform, albeit a shorter set than planned.

When asked if he was stressed when his band member did not appear, he laughed and said: "You don't understand, that will stay with me for a while.

"I'm still super amped to be here, I know it didn't go 100% to plan but I feel like we got the job done."

The artist was excited to perform on the BBC Introducing stage, having been supported by the platform since he first submitted music to it in 2021.

During his set he planned to play a montage of the support he has had from different BBC Introducing presenters, but it had to be cut for time.

The 28-year-old recalled: "I think we got about 14 minutes on stage, it's super frustrating we couldn't play the full set, but everybody has told me I made the most of the time I had.

"That was the weight on my shoulders, I had to rise to the occasion... I had to bring something that made people say 'what were we even waiting for'."

The Milton Keynes musician, who is inspired by classic American hip hop, stressed this is only the beginning of his career.

He said: "That was the biggest audience I ever played to, crazy opportunity... I couldn't be more happy with the turn out at the stage."

"This isn't the last you heard of me, I'm looking at the main stage, I have got a lot of work, I know that, but I'm more than ready for it."

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More about Big Weekend in Luton