Rapper YFN Lucci Released from Prison After Serving Nearly 4 Years

The Atlanta-born artist was released early with credit for time served after pleading guilty to gang-related charges

Rapper YFN Lucci is free after serving time in a Georgia prison following multiple charges, including racketeering.

The 33-year-old “Everyday We Lit” artist, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was released from the Burruss Correctional Training Center in Monroe County on Friday, Jan. 31.

His parents, children and close friends, as well as members of his music team, were present, according to a press release.

Courtesy of YFN Yucci/TIG Records YFN Lucci and his children

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” he said in a statement.

The “Letter from Lucci” rapper added that he was “incredibly grateful” for his loved ones, “who have stood by me the whole time.”

Related: Rapper YFN Lucci Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Gang Charge in Deal with Prosecutors

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me,” his statement continued. “I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited — there’s so much more to come.”

Courtesy of YFN Yucci/TIG Records YFN Lucci with his grandfather, Charles Almond Freda Reed

In a 2021 indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis accused the rapper of murder, assault and racketeering.

As part of a plea deal, 12 of his 13 charges were dropped, his lawyers told PEOPLE at the time. Bennett agreed to 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation upon his release after pleading guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

However, his attorneys believed he would have the chance to be released earlier, in part for his time already spent in prison.

Prince Williams/Wireimage YFN Lucci performing, August 2019

“Rayshawn Bennett, widely known as YFN Lucci, was granted early release on parole and walked out of prison this morning to dozens of waiting friends and family,” his legal team — Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg, Gabe Banks and Pat Dixon — said in a joint statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is overjoyed to reunite with his children, his family, and his music. He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans.”

Girvan "Fly" Henry, CEO of Think It’s A Game Records, said the label was “beyond thrilled” to have Bennett home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“His release marks not only a personal victory but also a moment of triumph for his family, his fans, and the entire Think It’s A Game Records family,” Henry said.

“Throughout his time away, Lucci’s resilience and unwavering dedication to his craft have only grown stronger. We’ve always believed in him, and we continue to stand by him as he moves forward on his journey. Lucci’s return signifies the beginning of a new chapter — both in his career and in his life. We are excited to watch him continue to inspire, elevate, and create meaningful change through his music and his actions. The best is yet to come.”



Read the original article on People