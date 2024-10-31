Rapper Young Thug pleads guilty to gang, drug and gun charges

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty Thursday to gang, drug and gun charges.

The 33-year-old Grammy winning artist, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, entered his pleas without reaching a deal with prosecutors after negotiations between the two sides broke down, lead prosecutor Adriane Love said. That leaves the sentence completely up to the judge.

Young Thug pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges. He also entered a no contest plea to another gang charge and a racketeering conspiracy charge, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

The judge was hearing from Love and from defense attorney Brian Steel before making a sentencing decision.

A tremendously successful rapper, Young Thug started his own record label, Young Stoner Life or YSL. Prosecutors have said he also co-founded a violent criminal street gang and that YSL stands for Young Slime Life.

He was charged two years ago in a sprawling indictment accusing him and more than two dozen other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law. He also was charged with gang, drug and gun crimes.

Young Thug's plea comes nearly a year after the prosecution began presenting evidence in the problem-plagued trial. Jury selection at the courthouse in Atlanta began in January 2023 and took nearly 10 months. The trial of six defendants began with opening statements last November, and prosecutors since then have called dozens of witnesses.

Three of his co-defendants had already pleaded guilty this week after reaching deals with prosecutors. The pleas leave the fates of two other co-defendants still undecided.

Nine people charged in the indictment accepted plea deals before the trial began. Twelve others are being tried separately. Prosecutors dropped charges against one defendant after he was convicted of murder in an unrelated case.

The Associated Press

    Police are looking for information about someone who may have been hunting near Grand Le Pierre on Saturday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)Police are looking for information after a hunter was reportedly shot near Grand Le Pierre, N.L. on Saturday afternoon.The RCMP says it received a report of a gunshot injury from the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre around 3:30 p.m. NT. The man told health staff he had been shot while scouting the area to set some rabbit snares. Poilice said a 22-calibre bullet