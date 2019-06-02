Raptors' Pascal Siakam Asks For French Questions During NBA Press Conference

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors addresses the media on May 31, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors’ power forward Pascal Siakam gave everyone an important reminder that there’s a whole French-speaking part of Canada during a press conference on Friday.

As the Toronto Raptors make history pushing forward into the NBA Finals, Siakam answered questions about the team’s upcoming strategy going into Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

Questions in a variety of languages are fairly common at NBA press conferences, especially for a sport that recruits players from all over the world. And now that the Raptors are being hailed as representing all of Canada, the attention has only increased.

That’s maybe why Siakam seemed teasingly disappointed about getting through a press conference in a bilingual country without a single French question.

“No French questions?” he asked before starting to walk away. “What’s going on?”