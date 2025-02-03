Raptors fans boo U.S. national anthem in Toronto amid Trump's tariff war: 'Doesn't sound like Canada is ready to be the 51st state'

It continues a trend in Canadian sports arenas where choruses of boos have been heard during the 'Star Spangled Banner'

Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown, left to right, forward Scottie Barnes and forward Chris Boucher react as fans boo the American national anthem before first half NBA action against the LA Clippers in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Scotiabank Arena was filled with boos on Sunday afternoon during the singing of the U.S. national anthem, ahead of the Toronto Raptors' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

It was unusual and rare moment to witness in a professional sports arena, but shows the tension that's been created ever since U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports in an executive order. It looks like the start of the trend, after earlier this weekend, boos were also heard in NHL arenas in Ottawa and Calgary.

On Sunday, the crowd erupted immediately, as 15-year-old Kyra Daniel started singing the "Star Spangled Banner."

Lot of boos for the American anthem before the Raptors game today.



Conversely, lot of cheers and singing for O Canada. pic.twitter.com/pi9lCZC903 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) February 2, 2025

The crowd at the #Sens game in Ottawa boo’s the U.S. National anthem. Then belts out the Canadian anthem. Tariffs related? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/M6Zv2EXVpE — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) February 2, 2025

Knowing that the young singer was found in the middle of all the awkwardness, fans in attendance applauded her performance as the song came to an end, and then proceeded to roar when Daniel started "O Canada," as they sang along.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković said he has "no comment" on what took place. When Chris Boucher was asked post-game if he's ever experienced a moment like Sunday's, he responded:

"No, no, no. But have you ever seen us getting taxed like that?," said the Montreal-native, according to the Associated Press.

On Feb. 1, Trump placed sweeping taxes of 25 per cent on imports from Canada, while energy — such as oil, electricity, and natural gas — will instead byetaxed at a 10 per cent rate. On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by ordering retaliatory tariffs on imports from the U.S.

The videos from inside Scotiabank Arena have since gone viral, as users online supported the boos, as they shared frustrations with what's going with Canada's closest neighbour and historic ally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Doesn't sound like Canada is ready to be the 51st state does it," wrote one user on X, shedding light on Trump's repeated claim that Canada should join the U.S.

US is threatening our existence, we are their most friendly and peaceful nation 🇨🇦 , shame on Trump. — Jaswal  (@TheJaswal) February 2, 2025

"Love this. Canadians, in general, don't hate the U.S., but they are sending a message to their leadership. I think most Americans understand this," wrote another X user in reply to the viral video.

Impressive work by Trump, not even 2 weeks in and he's vilified Americans in the eyes of their greatest allies — josh 🇵🇸 (@sloshedj) February 2, 2025

Excellent! The American people have to be made aware! — Rand Ridley 🇨🇦 (@Notdonejr) February 2, 2025

While many X users condemned the boos — in a move that isn't all too surprising considering X is owned by Elon Musk — one American couldn't help but feel some sympathy:

ADVERTISEMENT

"The U.S. government declared an economic war on Canadians, I don't blame them," the user wrote.

It’s pretty hard to make Canadians this upset about something — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) February 2, 2025

The last time wide-spread boos of the U.S. national anthem took place in a Canadian sports arena was in the early 2000s, when fans booed the U.S.-led war against Iraq.

Considering the Raptors are the NBA's only Canadian team, who's to stay how long this current trend will continue at Scotiabank Arena.