The Rare 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake in Photos
Click here to read the full article.
The exterior
The exterior
The interior
The trunk
The exterior
Click here to read the full article.
The exterior
The exterior
The interior
The trunk
The exterior
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 856,595 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Ford, GM, Hyundai, Jaguar, Rivian and Jeep and Honda scooters.
It can't be said that Americans aren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
Considering investing in an SUV? While many buyers will seek out inexpensive models to fit their budgets, it's worth exploring some of the pricier SUVs on the market as their longevity is often worth...
Trucks are the most popular vehicles in America. These are our favorites among today's crop of half-ton pickups, ranked from best to worst.
Just days after announcing a civil fine against Ford for moving too slowly on a recall, the U.S. government unveiled two investigations into recalls that may not have worked or covered enough vehicles. In April Ford recalled certain 2021 through 2024 Bronco Sports and 2022 through 2023 Mavericks were recalled because they can suddenly lose power. There have been five complaints from owners whose vehicles lost power after getting the recall fix, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a document posted Monday.
This powerful 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, upgraded with a 440 Six Pack V8 engine
Today's used car market offers many options for senior drivers, with features blending functionality with flair. Learn the 6 best used cars for retirees here.
Tesla's merch line ranges from viral products like the "Not-A-Flamethrower" to red satin short shorts that were designed to taunt short-sellers.
(Bloomberg) -- Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team have told advisers they plan to make a federal framework for self-driving vehicles one of the Transportation Department’s priorities, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesIn Cleveland, a Forgotten Streetcar Bridge Gets a Long-Awaited LiftNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollAmtrak Wins $300 Million to Fix Its Unreliable NJ-to-NYC Servi
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says the rules will remain, but car firms warn they are too strict.
According to Kelley Blue Book, many new-car buyers don't realize the impact depreciation has during the first five years of vehicle ownership. Unfortunately, it's often the greatest expense they'll...
Purchasing an electric vehicle usually tends to be an expensive endeavor. This is especially true of luxury EVs, many of which start at $100,000 or more. Even with estimated incentives available in...
After more than 16 months of his tenants not paying rent, Michael Portman was hoping the problem had been solved when the provincial board that oversees rental issues sided in his favour and served the tenants an eviction notice.But, the Windsor, Ont., landlord was wrong. Days before the tenants would have been forced to leave the home, Portman says they successfully filed for a stay of the eviction, which puts the case on hold temporarily. CBC News first spoke with Portman in March when he had
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
The 55-year-old wore a daring look to attend an event for her new film, Unstoppable, produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck. See photos
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
The "Last Week Tonight" host delivered a scathing takedown of Trump's pick for attorney general.
The fight over a key position in Donald Trump’s Cabinet is heating up, as business leaders, billionaires, and Wall Street executives are all pushing the president-elect to choose their preferred candidates to lead the Department of the Treasury. Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, emerged over the weekend as two of the leading candidates for Treasury Secretary—an important economic position that will play a critical role in the president-elect’s pla
There aren't many rivalries in the NFL better than what we've seen from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks continually battle in classic games, and it's a rivalry that is fueled by respect rather than animosity. That