Rare cicada double emergence not seen in 200 years

STORY: This years' US cicada forecast has not

been seen since Thomas Jefferson was president

Scientists say two cicada broods will emerge

at the same time, meaning billions of the bugs

Illinois is one of the few places

where both broods will be visible

Jim Louderman/Collection assistant/Chicago Field Museum

“The thing that's really special to me about cicadas this year is the fact that in Illinois, both the 17-year and the 13-year cicadas are emerging at the same time.”

Bruno de Medeiros/Insect curator/Field Museum

“Here's the state of Illinois. We're going to have the two broods of cicadas up here in the north where it's colder. We're going to have the 17-year cicadas. And here in the south, where it's warmer, we have the 13-year cicadas. And if we zoom in a little bit right around Springfield, this is the area kind of in central Illinois where we would be able to find both of them.”

The last time this was recorded was in 1803

Experts believe this rare meeting of the cicada

broods could lead to crossbreeding

“The numbers are in the order of billions. It's hard to say exactly how many, but it's many billions, maybe hundreds of billions. So, these really rare events are opportunities for those cicadas to be out and maybe for the species to meet each other, for crossings between species to occur, for evolution to happen.”