Rare comet seen in NH skies this weekend
A comet that won't be seen on Earth for another 80,000 years was visible over the weekend.
A comet that won't be seen on Earth for another 80,000 years was visible over the weekend.
In many ways, SpaceX's fifth orbital test flight of its heavy-lift Starship spacecraft has been a huge success. The company managed to safely catch Starship's Super Heavy booster using its "Mechazilla" tower, which features two "chopsticks" arms. Even the 165-foot spacecraft itself managed to pull off a textbook flight, taking off early Sunday morning […]
First Catch Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX has just pulled off the seemingly impossible. During the company's fifth Starship test flight, SpaceX successfully caught the spacecraft's Super Heavy booster using its "Mechazilla" tower, an unbelievable feat of engineering that required an immense amount of precision and experience. It's the first time the company even attempted […]
(Reuters) -SpaceX in its fifth Starship test flight on Sunday returned the rocket's towering first stage booster back to its Texas launch pad for the first time using giant mechanical arms, achieving another novel engineering feat in the company's push to build a reusable moon and Mars vehicle. The rocket's first stage "Super Heavy" booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT (1225 GMT) from SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas launch facilities, sending the Starship second stage rocket toward space before separating at an altitude of roughly 70 km (40 miles) to begin its return to land - the most daring part of the test flight. The Super Heavy booster re-lit three of its 33 Raptor engines to slow its speedy descent back to SpaceX's launch site, as it targeted the launch pad and tower it had blasted off from.
A new study shines light on a hotly contested centuries-old mystery.
SpaceX astounded engineers, scientists and space enthusiasts by returning its heaviest rocket booster back to its launch pad intact. Beyond the technical marvel of the Starship rocket, reusability is expected to dramatically cut back on mission costs.
A mission that will investigate the potential habitability of an ice-covered ocean world in our solar system — Jupiter’s moon Europa — is ready for liftoff.
NASA launched a spacecraft from Florida on Monday on a mission to examine whether Jupiter's moon Europa has conditions suitable to support life, with a focus on the large subsurface ocean believed to be lurking beneath its thick outer shell of ice. The U.S. space agency's Europa Clipper spacecraft blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket under sunny skies. The robotic solar-powered probe is due to enter orbit around Jupiter in 2030 after journeying about 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion km) in 5-1/2 years.
Nasa's spacecraft could change what we know about life in our solar system.
The world’s most powerful rocket launched on another daring test flight from the SpaceX Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas Sunday.
Instead, they found something completely different.
This copypasta has been circulating the internet since 2022.
Don’t be fooled by the image of a mad scientist isolated in his basement laboratory. Science is a collaborative endeavor, and international teams have contributed to a huge rise in scientific output.
In a village in central Denmark, archeologists made a landmark discovery that could hold important clues to the Viking era: a burial ground, containing some 50 “exceptionally well-preserved” skeletons. “This is such an exciting find because we found these skeletons that are so very, very well preserved,” said archeologist Michael Borre Lundø, who led the six-month dig. The skeletons were preserved thanks to favorable soil chemistry, particularly chalk and high water levels, experts from Museum Odense said.
The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to trio of economists
NASA is set to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, considered one of our solar system's most promising spots to search for life beyond Earth, to learn whether this ice-encased world believed to harbor a vast underground ocean is habitable. The U.S. space agency's robotic solar-powered Europa Clipper spacecraft will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, carrying nine scientific instruments. After traveling 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion km) in a trip lasting about 5-1/2 years, Europa Clipper is due to enter orbit around Jupiter in 2030.
STORY: :: SpaceX successfully catches a rocket booster at its launch pad in a novel engineering feat:: October 13, 2024:: Boca Chica, Texas:: It's the latest advance in the company's push to build a reusable moon and Mars vehicle The rocket's first stage "Super Heavy" booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT (1225 GMT) from SpaceX's Boca Chica, Texas launch facilities, sending the Starship second stage rocket toward space before separating at an altitude of roughly 70 km (40 miles) to begin its return to land.The novel catch-landing method is the latest advance in SpaceX's test-to-failure development campaign for a fully reusable rocket designed to loft more cargo into orbit, ferry humans to the moon for NASA and eventually reach Mars - the ultimate destination envisioned by CEO Elon Musk.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday approved SpaceX's launch license for the Starship test, following weeks of tension between the company and its regulator over the pace of launch approvals and fines related to SpaceX's workhorse rocket, the Falcon 9.
SpaceX launched its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday on its boldest test flight yet, striving to catch the returning booster back at the pad with mechanical arms.
In an engineering feat, SpaceX launches enormous Starship rocket booster and successfully catches it back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery. Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa, Italy. To solve the mystery researchers conducted a 22-year investigation, led by forensic expert Miguel Lorente, by testing tiny samples of remains buried in Seville Cathedral, long marked by authorities there as the last resting place of Columbus, though there had been rival claims.
A severe geomagnetic storm reached Earth on Thursday, which could bring an increased chance of auroras and may affect communications and the power grid.