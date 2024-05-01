This Rare and Desirable Garage 56 Camaro Is Selling At Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A limited-edition 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is being auctioned to support Kulture City's mission for sensory accessibility.

In an inspiring blend of high-performance automotive engineering and philanthropy, a 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition is set to hit the auction block on May 18, 2024, at the prestigious Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series. This exclusive event, hosted at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, features a vehicle not only remarkable in make but also noble in purpose.

The Camaro, one of only 56 units produced, showcases a mere 12 miles on its odometer and is equipped with a powerful 6.2L LT4 engine, making it a prized collectible for car enthusiasts. However, the allure of this car extends beyond its impressive specifications. This particular Camaro, with VIN 1G1FJ1R61R0119265, is being auctioned to benefit Kulture City, a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for individuals with invisible disabilities.

All proceeds from the sale of this Garage 56 Edition Camaro will go directly to Kulture City, supporting their initiatives to foster an environment of understanding and acceptance for all sensory needs. Potential bidders are encouraged to participate in this meaningful cause, either by placing a bid or contributing directly to Kulture City through their website at kulturecity.org.

This auction not only offers a unique opportunity to own a rare piece of automotive history but also to impact the lives of many by promoting inclusivity and accessibility in everyday experiences. For those interested in the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition or in supporting Kulture City’s mission, further details can be found by visiting the Henderson Auctions website at hendersonmotorseries.com.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.