Rare footage of Derek Jeter's daughters shared as Yankee legend makes Hall of Fame

There was much to celebrate in the Jeter household this past week. Longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was nearly unanimously elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility on Tuesday, and quite possibly no one was as excited about the news as his two young daughters.

Jeter and wife, Hannah, aim to keep their children Bella, 2, and Story, 11 months, out of the public eye, but a heartwarming clip shared by Jeter's company The Players' Tribune gave a glimpse at the girls' reactions to their father's induction.

The roughly two-minute, black-and-white clip was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, one day after Jeter received the call telling him he would be honored in Cooperstown. Bella, especially, is seen cheering on and hugging her father, whose own parents were also present for the news.

Jeter received the second-highest vote total ever, receiving 99.7 percent of possible votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He finishes just behind former teammate Mariano Rivera, who became the first MLB player ever voted unanimously into the Hall of Fame.

In December, Hannah Jeter, 29, opened up to Editorialist about her relationship with social media, particularly how it pertains to sharing her life with her husband and daughters.

"A lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case," she said. "When you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids."

The supermodel and MLB icon have been married since July 2016.