Rare Glimpse Inside Syria's Hama Prison as Rebel Advances Continue

Scenes of rebels opening up prisons and freeing the inmates inside have accompanied their advance across Syria in recent times, as major cities have fallen under their control.

Obada Jbara was on hand after rebels seized the central prison in Hama.

He was able to gain access to record this footage, giving an idea of what conditions would have been like for those inside.

Rebels continued their advances south from Hama, closing in on central Damascus by December 7. Credit: Obada Jbara via Storyful