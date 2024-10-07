Rare hoopoe bird seen strutting on Swansea beach

The hoopoe bird's most striking feature is its crest or "crown" which it raises when it's excited [Emmanuelle Juan]

Birdwatchers have been flocking to Swansea Bay to catch sight of a rare hoopoe bird.

The colourful feathered bird is noted for its crest or "crown" which it raises when it's excited.

They don't breed in the UK and a sighting in south Wales is very unusual.

But every year a few hoopoes are blown off course and they may be seen from time to time on the south coast of England.

The Eurasian hoopoe is normally found in north or sub-Saharan Africa or southern Europe.

Ornithologists have been visiting Swansea to photograph the hoopoe strutting on the beach on the city's sweeping bay.

Sightings have been posted to the Gower Ornithological Society (GOS) website and on social media.

The hoopoe bird does not breed in the UK and a sighting in south Wales is very unusual [Emmanuelle Juan]

Scientist and wildlife photographer Dr Emmanuelle Juan said it was a "delight" to photograph.

She watched the hoopoe devouring a breakfast of grubs and worms.

"What a wonderful bird," said Emmanuelle.

One member of the GOS said the hoopoe had brought an "adoring crowd" of spectators.

Both the bird's crest and body are a pinkish-brown but they have striking black and white wings.

The name of the hoopoe comes from its rapid, whooping call.