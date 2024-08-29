Rare orca encounter off San Diego includes colorful surprise

Pete Thomas
·1 min read
.
.

A rare orca encounter Wednesday off San Diego was made extra special when one of the mammals swam to the boat and provided an enchanting moment.

“As if seeing this beautiful animal in the wild wasn’t enough, it also gifted us with a beautiful rainbow!” Domenic Biagini, owner of Gone Whale Watching San Diego, exclaimed via Instagram.

The accompanying footage shows the orca’s close approach – and features  Biagini’s exuberant narration – and its “rainblow” greeting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Domenic Biagini (@dolphindronedom)

Biagini and crew, acting on tips from nature and local sportfishing captains, located more than 10 Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales, or orcas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

ETP orcas are commonly encountered in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez but occasionally venture into U.S. waters to hunt dolphins and other marine mammals.

Biagini explained the tip he received from seabirds:

“Our initial exploration found a lot of interesting wildlife, but what stood out to us the most was the number of Black-Footed Albatross we were seeing much closer to shore than usual.

“Those Albatross are often a harbinger of larger predators being around like False Killer Whales, sharks, and especially Orcas!”

Biagini promised "more to come from this incredible day” as the ETP watch is in full swing after the encounter.

The orcas were headed south as Biagini returned to port, but that does not mean that they will not resurface off San Diego or elsewhere in Southern California in the coming days.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Rare orca encounter off San Diego includes colorful surprise

Latest Stories

  • Critics fear for wildlife as Site C reservoir fills in northeast B.C.

    Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p

  • Prehistoric sea cow was eaten by a croc and a shark, newly discovered fossil reveals

    A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.

  • Opinion: How bringing back the woolly mammoth could save species that still walk the Earth

    The 'de-extinction' company Colossal and the conservation group Re:wild found common ground in the potential of genetic technology to rescue today's disappearing creatures.

  • Severe storms target southern Ontario to kick off the Labour Day long weekend

    As the long weekend kicks off, many southern Ontarians will see stormy skies during the evening hours on Friday

  • Thunderstorms target parts of Ontario today with the risk of heavy downpours

    The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.

  • Dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding

    Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.

  • A second elephant calf in 2 weeks is born at a California zoo

    FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The second elephant calf in two weeks has been born at a California zoo.

  • Namibia plans to kill more than 700 animals including elephants and hippos — and distribute the meat

    Namibia will kill more than 700 wild animals and distribute meat to those struggling with food insecurity as the country grapples with its worst drought in 100 years.

  • Hot, hotter, hottest: How much will climate change warm your county?

    How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.

  • Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live debut

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.

  • Ontario to procure 5,000 MW of energy to meet future demand

    Ontario will be soliciting bids for new energy projects with the goal of adding some 5,000 megawatts to the electricity grid to meet demand in the coming decades, new Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday.Lecce says the government is "energy agnostic" and the new procurement will be a mix of natural gas, hydroelectric, renewables, nuclear and biomass. The minister said the procurement will be necessary for the future of the province."We will need at least 60 per cent more energy by 2050.

  • The GOP has transitioned from climate denial to climate misrepresentation, experts say

    Climate change may not be a top concern for voters for the 2024 presidential election, but that hasn't stopped many Republicans from making misrepresentations about environmental and energy policy – a departure from the previous tactic of majority climate change denial, according to experts on environmental politics who spoke with ABC News. Debates around energy policy, specifically regarding renewable energy versus fossil fuels, are inherently connected to climate change, in large part because fossil fuels are the largest contributor to climate change, according to the United Nations, accounting for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and almost 90% of carbon dioxide emissions.

  • Storm risk, muggy heat persists for some southern Ontarians Wednesday

    While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk

  • Ludacris assures fans he's fine after drinking glacier water

    Earlier this week, the rapper-turned-actor posted a video showing him climbing down a glacier in Alaska to collect some water in a bottle and taking a sip. However, many fans warned the star to be cautious, as even though it appears pristine, glacier water may contain bacteria, parasites, or viruses if not properly purified or boiled. Ludacris returned to X on Tuesday to assure fans he was healthy. "For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted. When I tell y'all I am a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life…”

  • Hikers evacuated from Grand Canyon flash flood recount rescue

    Hundreds of hikers and Havasupai tribal members were evacuated last week during a flash flood along Havasu Creek near Grand Canyon National Park. (Produced by Brittany Peterson)

  • Overhaul of Taltson hydro facility in N.W.T. delayed again, cost goes up

    The Taltson hydro facility in the N.W.T. will continue to be off-line until early 2025 — more than a year later than originally planned — and the cost of the facility's overhaul has now grown from around $60 or $70 million, to $97 million.The delay is because of mechanical issues found during an overhaul of the 60-year-old facility.In a news release on Wednesday, the Northwest Territories Power Corp. said the project had already been delayed earlier because of a seven-week evacuation of the site

  • Masses of dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding

    STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.

  • A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

  • Salmon will soon swim freely in the Klamath River for 1st time in a century once dams are removed

    For the first time in more than a century, salmon will soon have free passage along the Klamath River and its tributaries — a major watershed near the California-Oregon border — as the largest dam removal project in U.S. history nears completion.