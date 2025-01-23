Rare red warning in Scotland ahead of Storm Éowyn

A fallen tree in Linlithgow during Storm Isha in January last year [PA Media]

A rare red weather warning has been issued across Scotland's central belt as the country prepares for Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office has said high winds could reach 100mph in exposed western coasts and that there could be a risk to life due to flying debris, power cuts and damage to buildings.

The gusts are expected to create very dangerous driving conditions and cause significant disruption to all travel.

The red warning will run from 10:00 to 17:00 on Friday and covers a large chunk of the central belt from Glasgow to Edinburgh, some islands and parts of south west Scotland.

Meanwhile the rest of Scotland is covered by amber and yellow alerts for wind and snow for much of the day.

The Scottish First Minister John Swinney said it was "vital" that people followed public safety guidance during the storm.

Storm Éowyn - the first named storm of the year in the UK - will see winds rapidly increase from west to east throughout Friday morning into the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Peak gusts of 80-90mph are expected to impact fairly widely in areas covered by the alert.

The weather service's chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "We reserve the issuing of red warnings for the most severe weather which represents a likely danger to life and severe disruption, and that is the case with Storm Éowyn.

"While it will be widely very windy on Friday, with additional hazards from rain and snow, the strongest winds and most significant impacts are likely in Northern Ireland and central and southwestern parts of Scotland within the red warning areas."

The Met Office added winds will gradually ease throughout Friday evening.

Rail travel warning

Train company Avanti West Coast - which runs cross-border trains - warned that passengers should not travel north of Preston, while Transpenine Express said it was "urging" customers not to travel to Scotland.

On social media rail operator ScotRail said it was "working with industry partners" to determine what action to take.

A number of bridges, including the Forth Road Bridge, will implement speed restrictions.

Flood gates at Broughty Ferry and Riverside in Dundee will be closed later due to the expected conditions.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution urged people living near the coast to "stay vigilant" in the conditions.

Michael Avril, the organisation's water safety lead for Scotland, said: "If you plan to visit the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.

"It is not worth risking your life."

A further yellow weather warning is in place for part of Scotland on Saturday.

On Friday the weather warnings in Scotland are: