Rare red weather alert for Ireland as Storm Éowyn threatens 150+ km/h winds

After bringing historic and record-breaking snowfall to the United States' Deep South on Tuesday, all eyes are on the track of this powerful storm as it continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean.

A strong jet stream will allow the storm to reach weather bomb criteria, with direct and dangerous impacts expected in Ireland and parts of the UK by Friday. Pressure will drop below 940 mb, bottoming out near 936 mb.

Baron - Pressure tracker into UK - Jan22

This will be the strongest storm in the globe on Friday, threatening winds over 150 km/h, and wave heights up to 12 metres tall.

The Irish Meteorological Service is calling this Storm Éowyn, and has issued a rare red weather warning for the potential 'life-threatening' impacts. The warning covers over seven million people, and is the highest weather warning by meteorological standards for that region. Yellow and amber warnings are in effect, as well.

Baron - UK weather warnings - Jan23

This storm is shaping up to be historic, and possibly one of the worst and most severe to ever hit Ireland.

Wind gusts could surpass the strongest recorded on Canada's East Coast

Current computer models suggest that winds could be gusting over 200 km/h offshore, with gusts pushing between 120-150+ km/h inland.

Baron - Ireland wind gust forecast - Jan23

To put this kind of strength into perspective, the most powerful wind gust ever record at the Halifax airport in Nova Scotia, was 143 km/h when Hurricane Juan made landfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

This storm could surpass that.

Baron - Wind comparison storm eowyn - Jan23

Life-threatening impacts with Storm Éowyn include flying debris, widespread power outages, and travel delays or closures. The Met Office warns to avoid any unnecessary travel.

RELATED: Staying safe during a power outage: infographic

Wave heights could reach up to 12 metres, or three storeys tall, with the risk for coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas.

Baron - Ireland wave heights - Jan23

WATCH: Worried about a power outage? How to prep ahead of time

Click here to view the video