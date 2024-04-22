A rare sight as Donald Trump sits stock still in the eye of a Manhattan storm

Donald Trump cut a lonely figure at the start of his trial in New York - Jane Rosenberg via AP, Pool

In a drab room on the 15th floor of Manhattan Criminal Court, Donald Trump sat arms folded, staring into the distance.

While his team of lawyers formed a gaggle round the judge, the former president, so used to being surrounded by throngs of supporters, appeared momentarily alone.

Part 59, the wood-panelled courtroom where Mr Trump’s hush money case is being held, boasts eleven blinding light fittings and masking tape still stuck on the walls from bygone posters.

It is a far cry from the opulence the former president is used to.

Donald Trump trial

Four key moment from Day One

Read more

But with the trial expected to run for six weeks, it is a setting with which he will become intimately acquainted.

The Telegraph was given one of the four coveted seats reserved for international press inside the court this week as the trial began in earnest.

There are 64 spots for journalists inside the courtroom, but the majority are hoovered up by American media.

Although every reporter in the queue for designated seats is guaranteed a spot, some journalists paid professional queuers to stand outside the court from the early hours of the morning to ensure they had the best seat in the house.

We ended up with row five, about 20 feet from Mr Trump and with a clear view of his mop of blonde hair – that is until one of the swathes of police officers conveniently rearranged himself directly in my eyeline.

During his civil fraud trial, which was held just a stone’s throw away in another Lower Manhattan court, Mr Trump was no wallflower.

He was known for his fierce outbursts railing against the judge and would dutifully pull laboured facial expressions to convey his frustration to the press.

But on Monday, the usually spikey Mr Trump was almost motionless, predominantly gazing straight ahead, occasionally muttering with his lawyers or glancing at the jury.

Donald Trump ready for the start of his trial in the Manhattan criminal court - Victor J. Blue/The New York Times via AP, Pool

I’ve been in this courtroom with the former president twice before and on both occasions he has winked at a member of the press or public when entering the room.

But on Monday, the most animated he became was to shake his head when Justice Juan Merchan mentioned how he was disqualified from serving as an officer of a New York business when deciding what previous trials the prosecution can mention.

Mr Trump did not even turn to watch prosecution lawyer Matthew Colangelo’s biting 45-minute opening statement in which he accused Mr Trump of trying to “corrupt” the 2016 election through an elaborate “catch-and-kill scheme” to bury negative stories.

Nope, not a peep from Mr Trump.

His passive demeanour could not be in starker contrast to the jury, who all looked enthralled as they watched Mr Colangelo set out the District Attorney office’s case.

While some were zipped up in their puffer jackets to battle with the courtroom chill, each one appeared to be hanging off his every word.

And their interest didn’t wane when it came to the defence.

“There’s nothing wrong with trying to influence an election,”, Todd Blanche bellowed, gesturing at the 12-strong panel (plus six alternates).

Mr Trump turned to watch Mr Blanche’s set-piece at least.

With court set to end at 12:30pm due to a juror’s dental appointment and Passover, there was no break for lunch, just a quick 10 minutes to rush to toilets more crowded than a West End theatre during an interval.

David Pecker raised a smile during his testimony - REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

The first witness called to the stand was David Pecker, 72, the former chief executive of AMI, which published the National Enquirer back in 2016.

Dressed in a slate grey suit with a yellow tie and his chin-length grey hair slicked back, a clearly nervous Mr Pecker smiled awkwardly as he started his testimony.

While he only sat for 20 minutes, Mr Pecker managed to lighten the mood for the first time of the day by letting out a thundering cackle when he was asked about phone numbers he visibly struggled to remember.

“This isn’t a quiz,” prosecution lawyer Mr Steinglass said, to which Mr Pecker guffawed from the bench – an outburst which was in stark contrast to his softly spoken testimony.

After months of fevered speculation and anticipation, Mr Trump’s first day on criminal trial ended as quickly as it had begun.

A porn star and a former Playboy model will eventually grace Part 59 to speak about their alleged affairs with Mr Trump.

Six more long weeks lie ahead for the former president.