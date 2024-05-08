Rare snow blankets Chile's capital

STORY: According to local media, snow hit parts of communes such as Lo Barnechea, Las Condes, Vitacura, Puente Alto, La Reina and Pirque.

Authorities have advised locals in the Santiago Metropolitan Region to dress accordingly and drive carefully. According to data from the Office of the Superintendent of Electricity and Fuels, 225,000 people are currently experiencing electricity supply issues.

While snow in the capital is unusual, it is not unheard of. In July 2020, snow appeared in the eastern part of the capital, specifically in the commune of Lo Barnechea. In July 2017, Santiago residents woke up to rare snowfall that blanketed the capital and caused widespread power outages.