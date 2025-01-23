Rare snowfall in US South shows 'we can’t ignore winter'- expert

STORY: ::January 21, 2025

::This expert says snowfall in the U.S. South shows

'we can’t ignore winter' in changing climate

::Houston, Texas

:: Bob Henson, Meteorologist, Science writer

“What happened this week in the Gulf Coast shows us we can't ignore winter either. We still have to be prepared for winter, and that means being prepared for a large variety of conditions. More than ever, we have to be prepared to spend a little and be prepared, right? Unless we want to be caught flat footed.

::Panama City, Florida

::New Orleans, Louisiana

“One of the problems with climate change is that we have to be ready for an expanding envelope of conditions, right? Here on the Gulf Coast, we have to be prepared for the potential for hurricanes to be stronger because of warmer oceans, more fuel, right? You have to be prepared for heat waves to be more intense or frequent and for heavy rains to be heavier. And all these things we're seeing happening. But you also have to be prepared for once in a while, you could get a full-on winter storm like we just saw, right? May not be eight inches of snow in New Orleans again in our lifetimes, but it could happen or it might happen somewhere else along the Gulf Coast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

::Houston, Texas

“The big I'd say interesting and somewhat controversial topic is whether changes in the Arctic might be prompting the jet stream to behave weirdly and perhaps cause occasional outbursts of colder snow to get worse. And that relies on some analysis of the past, say, 20 or 30 years and looking at observations and trying to suss out how the jet stream is changing, how the polar vortex that's normally in the stratosphere above the North Pole might be sinking and cutting off over the U.S. And those are challenging analyses and you also have to factor out that these things vary naturally, over the course of a few years or even 10 or 20 years.

Henson said while climate scientists mostly agree winters are overall getting warmer, extreme weather events can still catch normally warmer-weather locations off-guard.

“What happened this week in the Gulf Coast shows us we can't ignore winter,” said Henson, who’s based in Boulder, Colorado. “We still have to be prepared for winter…more than ever, we have to be prepared to spend a little…unless we want to be caught flat-footed.”

The recent blast of arctic air bringing cold weather to most of the U.S. is known as a polar vortex, a large area of low pressure and cold air normally enveloping the North Pole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jet stream, a strong, narrow band of air moving west to east across the globe, typically keeps the polar vortex from moving south. When it’s weakened, the vortex can break off and move south, impacting North America and other regions south of the North Pole.

Henson said there’s debate among the scientific community as to whether a warming Arctic is impacting the jet stream, making polar vortexes more extreme when they travel south.

“That relies on some analysis of the past, say, 20 or 30 years and looking at observations and trying to suss out how the jet stream is changing,” Henson said. “How the polar vortex that's normally in the stratosphere above the North Pole might be sinking and cutting off over the U.S.”

Henson said the challenge in this ongoing scientific analysis is how rare these weather events are and determining whether patterns are varying to a natural degree or fueled by climate change.

On Tuesday, a snowstorm warning was in effect for 31 million people – from southern Texas east through Georgia and north to the Carolinas and into Virginia – until Wednesday (January 22) morning, the National Weather Service said.