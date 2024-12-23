'Rare' steam devils dance across Lake Ontario. Here's how they develop

Temperatures early Sunday morning plunged to -16°C along Toronto’s shoreline, marking the coldest reading since February 2023.

This bitter start set the stage for a rare weather phenomenon: steam devils. Rising from Lake Ontario’s surface, these delicate vortices of water vapour created a stunning spectacle against the backdrop of lake-effect clouds and a golden sunrise.

PERMISSION GRANTED: Steam Devils on Lake Ontario - December 23. 2024

It’s not only beautiful but also a lesson in atmospheric science.

The science behind the beauty

For this atmospheric magic trick to occur, an extreme temperature gradient is key. Atmospheric soundings from the morning revealed a massive temperature difference: Arctic air of -16°C passed across the +4°C degree water temperatures. This 20°C temperature difference triggered rapid evaporation, saturating the air directly above the lake.

It’s all about the winds

Light wins are essential at the surface, as too much wind would scatter the delicate steam devils. Moreover, stronger winds aloft can blow the vortices into their mesmerizing shape as seen by local photographers.

PERMISSION GRANTED: Steam Devils on Lake Ontario - December 23. 2024

Lake-effect clouds in action

Zooming out, satellite imagery captured Lake Ontario in all its glory. As the cold air surged southward, it picked up moisture from the lake; the air eventually saturated, leading to lake-effect clouds bubbling up, as noted in the backdrop of the photos.

Lake Ontario acts as a heat reservoir in the winter, and can greatly influence the local weather patterns.

Steam Devil - December 22, 2024: Satellite image

Although you have to often get up early in the morning to experience steam devils, it’s an unforgettable experience. The clash of winter’s chill and Lake Ontario’s lingering warmth serves as a reminder to marvel at Canada’s dynamic winter weather.