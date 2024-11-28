Rare White Peacock Killed in California Mountain Lion Attack: 'We Were Just Stunned' Says Resident

The white peacock, known as Albert, was the unofficial mascot of the Boulder Creek community near the Santa Cruz Mountains

Getty Stock picture of a white peacock

A rare white peacock has been killed, and a town is mourning the loss.

According to KSBW 8, members of the Boulder Creek community in California believe the peacock, affectionately known as Albert, was killed in a mountain lion attack.

“We were just stunned, you know, it seemed like he was always going to be here,” local ceramic artists Laurie and Dan Henning told the outlet.

Per the San Lorenzo Valley Post, Albert, who lived in the Santa Cruz Mountains, is reported to have been killed by a puma.

Resident Kevin Foster also revealed that the community had “kind of adopted Albert."

The outlet reports that the unofficial town mascot had lived in Boulder Creek for decades.

Getty Stock image of a peacock

“He had probably been chased by mountain lions 100 times and always got away, but at that age, we’re just a little slower,” Foster said.



Albert was also known for having survived a fire in 2020. Per KRON4, Albert was captured flying through smoke after a lightning strike caused the local CZU complex to catch fire and spread toward Boulder Creek on Aug. 16.

“The fire department received a lot of phone calls, emails, and Facebook messages asking about Albert’s whereabouts and how he was doing,” Boulder Creek Fire Chief Mark Bingham said at the time.

He added, “He’s doing well. He looks like someone took him to a spa. Animals are smart, they feel and sense things when they are coming. I’m sure he found somewhere to take cover. He always seems to make it, and always seems to thrive.”

Speaking of the fire, Foster said Albert “inspired so many people to come together after the fire… the peacock rising from the flame.”

Per KSBW 8, Laurie and Dan said Albert was a strong part of their community, with Laurie featuring him in her next art work.

“I’m going to make a little shrine right around the corner where he used to hang out,” she said.

