Rare winter storm sweeps Southern U.S.: Here's what's happening and what's forecast for this week

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated ·3 min read
Cars travel on a snow-covered highway in Houston on Tuesday.
A snow-covered highway in Houston on Tuesday. (David J. Phillip/AP)

A rare, potentially historic winter storm is bringing heavy snow to Texas and the Gulf Coast while most of the country is facing dangerously cold temperatures from an arctic blast that arrived over the weekend.

Winter weather advisories were in effect on Tuesday in eight states from Texas to the Carolinas, and the governors of Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour were possible from eastern Texas through the western Florida Panhandle, with snowfall totals of up to 6 inches along the Interstate Highway 10 corridor. A blizzard warning was issued for the first time along parts of Louisiana's coast.

"This should be considered a generational winter storm event, and its impacts should be taken seriously," the weather service warned.

"This storm may lead to major highway and air traffic disruptions, including possible road closures and flight cancellations, which may continue for several days even after the snowfall ends," it added.

Travel is already being affected. According to FlightAware, there were more than 2,100 flight cancellations within, into or out of the United States early Tuesday, with most originating in Texas and Louisiana.

Houston's two major airports, George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby, were closed Tuesday due to the impending storm. NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston said it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Blizzard conditions prompted the closures of several major roads and bridges, including the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in New Orleans.

And hundreds of schools from Texas to Virginia, including dozens in Florida’s Panhandle, were closed on Tuesday.

A cyclist navigates an icy roadway amid single-digit temperatures in Denver Monday.
An icy roadway in single-digit temperatures in Denver on Monday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Meanwhile, nearly 220 million people across 40 states are facing brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills from an arctic air mass that has settled over a large swath of the country.

"A bitterly cold air mass will remain in place for much of the South and eastern U.S. over the next couple of days," the weather service said. "Forecast temperatures on Tuesday will be upwards of 20 to 30 degrees below January averages for most locations, with highs ranging from the single digits and teens in the Midwest, the teens and 20s in the Northeast, and the 20s and 30s across the central and southern Plains and Southeast."

"Many record lows are possible Wednesday morning, especially along the Gulf Coast," NWS forecasters said, and sub-zero wind chills will continue for the central and southern Plains and Ohio Valley.

Runners brave the extreme cold as they cross a bridge over the frozen Mississippi River in Minneapolis on Monday.
Runners cross the frozen Mississippi River in Minneapolis on Monday. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

In the northern Plains, wind chill readings of 30 to 55 degrees below zero were forecast for a second straight day.

"Wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service Office in Grand Forks, N.D., warned. "Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. If you must go outside, cover as much exposed skin as possible. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves. Take frequent breaks to warm up."

However, a return to "relatively warmer, more typical January temperatures" of 20 to 30 degrees above zero was expected by midweek, forecasters said.

A person sits wrapped in a bright green blanket on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis on Jan. 19.
Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images)

