Rashee Rice: Kansas City Chiefs player being sought by police in connection with crash

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice is being pursued by police in Dallas in connection with a major multi-vehicle accident, according to local reports.

A vehicle believed to be registered or leased to the American football star was involved in a crash on a motorway at about 6.20pm on Sunday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The newspaper said a Dallas police spokesperson told them a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the fast lane when both lost control of their vehicles.

They were quoted saying the Lamborghini travelled onto the shoulder and "hit the centre median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles".

They added the occupants of both the Lamborghini and the Corvette fled the scene on foot.

Two drivers were treated at the crash site for minor injuries and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while police are still working to identify the suspects, the spokesperson said.

Dallas news broadcaster WFAA reported the Corvette and Lamborghini were street racing when the collision occurred.

Rice's alleged involvement in the crash is unclear and he has not been named as a suspect publicly, though The Dallas Morning News say a police call sheet they obtained listed him as the suspected driver of the Corvette.

Sky News has contacted the Dallas Police Department for comment.

Rice, 23, recorded 79 catches and 938 yards with a team-leading seven touchdown receptions in 16 games after being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a score in four playoff games to help the Chiefs secure their second straight Super Bowl title in February.