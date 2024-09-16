Rat catcher says woman found creature hiding inside toilet while she was on it

A professional rat catcher has revealed the moment a woman discovered a rodent was hiding inside her toilet - while she was on the loo. Kieran Sampler, 30, who is estimated to have killed over 65,000 of the animals, has also found the creatures hiding underneath beds and in furniture. He even got a phone call to say a woman was on the toilet when she discovered that a rat had climbed up her drains and was hiding in the bottom of her loo. Shocking footage from this incident shows the rat - which had since drowned upside-down in the water - stuck at the bottom of the toilet. Kieran said: "The rat has gone up another line of the drain and has come up into the toilet - while a woman was on the toilet.