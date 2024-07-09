Rates of cancer caused by smoking hit record highs

Cancers caused by smoking have hit a record high, according to new analysis by Cancer Research UK.

The charity said almost 160 people were being diagnosed with cancer every day as a result of smoking.

It called on the new Government to prioritise passing the smoking ban that had been put on hold during the general election.

Labour has pledged to take forward the legislation, which would mean no children turning 15 this year or younger would ever be legally able to purchase tobacco.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said he was “committed to creating a smoke-free country”.

“Prevention is better than cure. This Government will shift the focus of healthcare from simply treating sickness to preventing it in the first place,” he said. “We are committed to creating a smoke-free country, so the next generation can never legally be sold cigarettes.

He added: “Protecting future generations from the harms of smoking will save thousands of lives and ease pressures on the NHS. By building a healthier society, we will help to build a healthy economy.”

The number of smoking-induced cases of cancer hit 57,555 in 2023, up 17 per cent on 2003, the analysis found. There were 49,325 cancer cases of all types caused by smoking then, although this rose to as many as 56,091 in 2013.

The biggest jump in cases were seen in liver, throat and kidney cancers, which have doubled over the past 20 years. For liver cancer alone, smoking-linked cases have risen from 711 in 2003 to 1,630 last year, while kidney cancer has gone from 1,215 in 2003 to 2,151 last year. Throat cancer cases have risen from 619 to 1,261 over the same period.

Although smoking rates in the UK are going down, a growing population means there are still about 6.4 million smokers across the country.

The new analysis also includes cases of breast cancer after Cancer Research UK said it was confident in the scientific research showing the effects of smoking on risk for that form of the disease, causing around 2,200 cases of breast cancer last year.

Tobacco is known to cause 16 different types of cancer, with lung cancer alone causing 33,000 cases annually.

Dr Ian Walker, Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy, said that “six people are diagnosed every hour in the UK with cancer that was caused by smoking”.

“Smoking is a uniquely toxic consumer product and has no place in our future. Raising the age of sale of tobacco products will be one of the biggest public health interventions in living memory, establishing the UK as a world leader,” he said.

“It’s vital that this Bill is re-introduced at the King’s Speech, passed and implemented in full so the impact of smoking is consigned to the history books.”

‘Cancer services are in crisis’

It comes as nine cancer cancer specialists writing in The Lancet Oncology said the NHS is at a tipping point in cancer care.

They argued there is a long way to go before the NHS has enough staff and that “novel solutions”, such as new diagnostic tests, have been wrongly hyped as fixes for the cancer crisis but “none address the fundamental issues of cancer as a systems problem”.

The experts said there are “shortages in every aspect of the UK cancer workforce” and call for system-wide reform to cut cancer care inequality and drive up earlier diagnosis and timely treatment.

Prof Pat Price, co-founder of the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign and chair of Radiotherapy UK, said: “Cancer services are in crisis. The tragedy is that it doesn’t have to be this way.

“The cancer community knows what needs to be done and how to do it. Too often, policymakers focus on one aspect, like diagnosis, but that alone isn’t enough.

“If you boost diagnosis but don’t treat people on time, the newly diagnosed patients just end up stuck on long waiting lists. We need quick diagnosis and timely treatment.”