Rates may rise to fund new Riviera Beach water treatment plant
Riviera Beach city officials said at a Wednesday night meeting that water customers could see a possible rate increase from the Utilities Special District.
Riviera Beach city officials said at a Wednesday night meeting that water customers could see a possible rate increase from the Utilities Special District.
The Sheetz convenience store chain has been hit with a lawsuit by federal officials who allege the company discriminated against minority job applicants. Sheetz Inc., which operates more than 700 stores in six states, discriminated against Black, Native American and multiracial job seekers by automatically weeding out applicants whom the company deemed to have failed a criminal background check, according to U.S. officials. President Joe Biden stopped by a Sheetz for snacks this week while campaigning in Pennsylvania.
TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "a
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine whether you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you can...
A family doctor in Calgary has been charged with fraud for allegedly claiming $2.2 million for fake hours worked. Tomasia DaSilva reports.
AFP via Getty Images A Delaware judge nullified Elon Musk’s whopping $56 billion pay package at Tesla in January, writing that the board had improperly granted him an “unfathomable sum” of money. But Musk still wants that cash. Now he is hoping Tesla shareholders will sign off on the payday, even as the company suffers from a sagging stock price.The pay package, enacted in 2018, granted Musk 12 percent of the company’s stock over 12 separate vesting tranches. The first tranche executed when the
TORONTO — The federal budget is being met with disdain from Canada's innovation industry, including tech darling Shopify, which called the capital gains measures in the fiscal plan a potential cause of "irreparable harm." The sector is disappointed that the Liberal government's budget tabled Tuesday includes a proposed increase to the proportion of capital gain earnings on which businesses pay income tax, to two-thirds from one half. The hike would also be applied to individuals for capital gain
Oil services companies, which provide producers with equipment and services, have underperformed the broader market this year.
If you're heading into retirement with a $5 million nest egg, congratulations. Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning and Progress Study found that the average American believes they'll need $1.46...
The silver tsunami is here. Indeed, more than 4.1 million Americans will turn 65 each year through 2027, which amounts to more than 11,200 Americans retiring every day, according to an Alliance for...
The federal government and a consumer rights advocate squared off in court Wednesday over whether regulators misled passengers by encouraging travel credit rather than refunds at the onset of the pandemic. In the early months of COVID-19's spread, airlines cancelled hundreds of thousands of flights and offered company vouchers to customers instead of refunds. The Canadian Transportation Agency issued a statement on vouchers in March 2020 that said flight credit constituted a “reasonable approach
But Dimon did agree with Gates on the wider point that "technology changes everything"—even if that hadn't meant banks becoming redundant.
As many CEOs gloat over the idea of replacing their human workers with AI, some of them are now starting to fear that they, too, may be on the chopping block. Per a new report from the IT consulting firm AND Digital which surveyed hundreds of business leaders in the US, the UK, and the […]
Retirement is a significant milestone that many people spend years working toward. Yet, deciding when to retire entails complex decisions influenced by an assortment of personal and financial considerations. The question of whether one can retire after just 20 years of work isn't as straightforward as it may seem. Understanding one’s financial readiness, life expectancy […] The post Can You Retire After Working for 20 Years? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
He claims his restaurants employ 800 workers.
Toyota Motor has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan due to a problem with rear door handles. It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled. A Toyota spokesperson said that an assembly line which had been suspended due to quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.
BEIJING (AP) — Europe wants two things from China: First, a shift in its relatively pro-Russia position on the war in Ukraine. Second, a reduction in the trade imbalance — Chinese goods exports to the EU exceeded its imports from the 27-nation bloc by 291 billion euros ($310 billion) last year. It's not clear if it will get very far on either front. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became the latest European leader to leave China with promises to talk but little more. The Chinese statements on his
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese companies are increasingly hitching their growth plans to the United States, as concerns about Chinese demand and Beijing's influence over supply chains prompt a noticeable pivot toward the world's largest economy. Robot maker Yaskawa Electric, drinks company Asahi, chipmaker Renesas Electronics and automaker Honda are just a few of the companies that in recent months have either expressed interest in expanding in the U.S. or announced plans to do so. While Japan remains tied to China through extensive trade and manufacturing operations, Tokyo has pledged with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to "derisk" but not "decouple" from the world's second-largest economy.
U.S. regulators had in January grounded some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for about three weeks for safety checks after a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 jet. The incident had forced United Airlines — a prominent Boeing customer — to temporarily suspend service on all 79 of its 737 MAX 9 aircraft, which resulted in a $200 million hit for the airline in the first quarter.
Boeing (BA) is under the spotlight on Capitol Hill today as whistleblowers testify before Senate subcommittees, including quality engineer Sam Salehpour who raised alarm bells over alleged unsafe manufacturing procedures surrounding Boeing's 787 Dreamliner. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the whistleblower testimonies. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Angel Smith
Lower production at Russian oil refineries was partly to blame for the continued decline in the country's exports in the first quarter of this year, the central bank said on Thursday. The bank did not give a specific figure for oil exports. Russian fuel production has been affected by drone strikes from Ukraine, which says its attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival and has suffered damage to its infrastructure from Russian air strikes.