Ratings: Golden Bachelorette Is Doing Abbott Zero Favors on Wednesdays

I was just skimming the latest Wednesday ratings, and… yikes. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is not doing well, incongruously leading out of The Golden Bachelorette this fall.

The Golden Bachelorette is averaging 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating through its first five episodes. That’s a far cry from the 4.7 mil/0.6 that The Golden Bachelor averaged a year ago, though 1) Bachelor aired on a different night (Thursdays) and 2) only against other reality-TV fare on CBS and Fox, due to the Hollywood strikes delaying scripted shows.

Abbott this week drew just shy of 2 million viewers along with a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down from its season opener to mark an all-time audience low and one of its smallest demo numbers to date. Last season, Abbott led out of The Conners (which averaged 3 mil and a 0.3) and then Jeopardy! Masters (4.2 mil/0.4).

The newly relocated What Would You Do? closed out ABC’s Wednesday with 1.5 mil and a 0.2.

Elsewhere this Wednesday:

NBC | Chicago Med (5.4 mil/0.4), Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/0.4) and Chicago P.D. (4.8 mil/0.4) were all up in viewers, with P.D. also rising in the demo.

CBS | Survivor (4 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo week-to-week; The Summit (1/8 mil0.2) ticked down on both counts.

FOX | The Masked Singer (2.2 mil/0.4) was down, while The Floor (2.1 mil/0.3) added some eyeballs.

THE CW | Sullivan’s Crossing added some eyeballs (429K) while posting its third straight 0.1 rating this season.

