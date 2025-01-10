Ratings: Shifting Gears Sharply Improves Time Slot, Nearly Ties Chicago Med for Wednesday’s Best Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shifting Gears debut and Abbott Elementary midseason premiere easily led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Med just barey edged out Shifting Gears for the night’s largest audience

ABC | Shifting Gears debuted to 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, which marks the time slot’s strongest numbers in… well, at least a long while. (My abacus is in my other coat.) But it bested Golden Bachelorette as well as recent seasons of time slot predecessors The Conners and The Goldbergs. TVLine readers gave the Tim Allen/Kat Dennings comedy an average grade of “B-,” with 77% planning to stay tuned.

Now with an actually compatible lead-in, Abbott Elementary (3.8 mil/0.7) easily put up its best numbers of the season. Celebrity Jeopardy! retained just 3 mil/0.4, followed by What Would You Do?‘s 1.9 mil/0.3.

NBC | Among #OneChicago’s midseason premieres, Chicago Med (6.2 mil/0.5) and Chicago P.D. (4.7 mil/0.4) both returned up, while Chicago Fire (5.8 mil/0.4) was steady

FOX | Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test‘s double-episode Season 3 premiere (averaging 1.9 mil and a 0.3) was up a tick versus its Season 2 averages.

CBS | Raid the Cage (2.5 mil/0.3) opened Season 2 steady versus its Season 1 averages.

