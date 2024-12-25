Ravaged forest threatens Mayotte's biodiversity, economy and food security

RFI
·1 min read
This photo provided by the French Ministry of the Interior shows the devastation of the tropical forests of Mayotte, as seen on 17 December, 2024.

In the wake of Cyclone Chido, the worst natural disaster to hit the Indian Ocean archipelago in 90 years, Mayotte's forests have been devastated – and with them the island's biodiversity, food security and local economy.

The cyclone destroyed homes and infrastructure, and the death toll is expected to reach the hundreds, if not thousands.

The impact on Mayotte's natural habitat too has been severe, with its tropical forests almost entirely destroyed – which will have serious economic consequences, as in Mayotte the majority of the population make their living farming in the forest. The island, which constitutes France's poorest department, has 15,000 farmers.

EU mobilises for cyclone-ravaged Mayotte as Macron hits back at angry crowds

'Risk of famine'

Between its large trees, families cultivate small plots and beneath the mango and coconut trees, banana trees grow, and below them, cassava.

ADVERTISEMENT

These agro-forestry systems are known as the “gardens of Mayotte” and “occupy 90 percent of the island's useful agricultural area, supplying the island with fruit, vegetables, roots and tubers to meet 80 per cent of the population's needs,” according to the French agricultural research centre CIRAD.


Read more on RFI English

Read also:
Day of mourning in France for Mayotte destroyed by cyclone
Macron returns to political uncertainty after Mayotte, East Africa visit
EU mobilises for cyclone-ravaged Mayotte as Macron hits back at angry crowds

Latest Stories

  • The 'godfather of EVs' explains why China is winning the race to go electric — and why hybrids are a 'fool's errand'

    Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.

  • Regina now home to Canada's first 'sustainable' Tim Hortons

    After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som

  • A massive, menacing Steller's sea eagle is dazzling birders in a Newfoundland park

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.

  • South Florida Is Overrun With Green Iguanas

    The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?

  • Trees in Lemay Forest 'are all coming down, developer says, and City of Winnipeg can't stop it

    A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat

  • A Christmas gift from the skies: Aurora borealis possible for parts of Canada

    There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada

  • Wildlife cameras detect misbehaving pooches

    A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.

  • Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas

    Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday

  • Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast

    VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.

  • Police respond to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after Monday snowstorm

    Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa

  • B.C. braces for another system, possible Christmas Day power disruptions

    Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • Hurricane-force winds bear down on California, latest in stretch of extreme weather

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Record-setting flooding over three days dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of northern California, a fire left thousands under evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, forecasters issued the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco and rough seas tore down part of a wharf in Santa Cruz.

  • Snow improves white Christmas odds in Ontario, but impacts holiday travel

    What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region

  • Storm parade marches into B.C. with disruptive holiday weather

    The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power

  • In Florida, officials and communities clash over where to build the nation’s largest trash incinerator

    Residents argue the project will disproportionately impact majority-Black and -Hispanic communities in the Miami-Dade area.

  • B.C. Ferries cancels some Christmas Day sailings with storm set to strike coast

    UPDATE, Dec. 25 — Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas DayMultiple major B.C. Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Christmas Day due to an incoming storm.The second of a series of powerful storms this week is expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the South Coast of B.C. on Christmas morning.As a result, B.C. Ferries cancelled all sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen for Wednesday, as well as several Christmas Day sailings on the other major ro

  • Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

    HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed lava into the air for a second straight day on Tuesday.

  • Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Sends Spurts of Lava Sky High

    Dramatic footage captured by a Hawaii resident shows volcanic activity at Kilauea on Monday, December 23, on the Big Island.Aaron Monson told Storyful that he and his wife “live close enough to the volcano to see the glow when it starts erupting at night.” His wife spotted the red glow from the volcano in the early hours of Monday, so the couple headed to the park, Monson said.“What a sight to behold! This is about 5 miles from my house and is completely contained within the caldera,” he said in a Facebook post.The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory raised the alert level from “advisory” to “warning.”“The activity is confined to the summit caldera and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses,” the USGS said. Credit: Aaron Monson via Storyful

  • Weather: Mild Christmas Eve

    Mild Christmas Eve on tap with highs in the mid- and upper 30s. There's a minor chance of sprinkles near the lakefront through the day. Area stays overcast regardless.

  • Tough Christmas Eve travel across the maritimes

    The Maritimes are in store for some tricky travel on Christmas Eve. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal