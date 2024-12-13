A ravaged Israeli kibbutz pauses to reflect before first demolition

STORY: Dozens of residents returned to Israel's Nir Oz on Thursday, gathering in front of a building that used to be a kindergarten before it's taken down.

It's the first demolition in the community since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack left the village frozen in time and trauma.

Nir Oz was among the hardest-hit communities on Oct. 7... the building's demolition would pave the way for the rebuilding process to begin.

Fourteen-year-old former hostage Yagil Yaakov and his mother Renana Gome came to witness the event.

"I see it as a sense of victory, saying that I am still here, standing on my legs and I can say I won," Yaakov said of the demolition.

Yaakov's mother says she's torn today, knowing that the fate of other hostages remains unresolved.

"I must say I have mixed emotions about it. Obviously I would have liked Nir Oz to relive, to revive, to be rebuilt, to be that beautiful heaven that we used to live in and that beautiful green village that I grew up in and I had my children grow up in. But we still have 29 hostages waiting in Gaza. And I find it very hard to restart anything while they're still there, including his father, who was murdered on Oct. 7 and his body is still kept in Gaza.”

The war in Gaza began after Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages back to the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel's military has leveled swathes of Gaza, killing nearly 45,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities there.

While a ceasefire deal has proven elusive for months...

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday he believed a deal – and the release – could be close.

Yzhar Lifshitz's father Oded is still in captivity.

He said he hopes Sullivan's prediction proves to be right.

"So we've been in that situation, you know, ups and down, up and down, more than four times. But I think now it's the time.”