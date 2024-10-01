Raven-Symoné Announces Death of Her Father: I 'Hope He is Watching with a Smile'

The actress and producer confirmed her father Christopher Pearman's death on social media on Oct. 1

Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Raven-Symoné in West Hollywood, California in December 2022.

Raven Symoné has announced the death of her father, Christopher Pearman.

Sharing the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the actress and producer included a picture of herself as a child alongside her dad. The photo was accompanied by a loving message.

“My life has been long and abundant,” the Disney star, 38, wrote in the caption. “And the path I’m on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face… 🕊️#christopherbpearman”

Holly Robinson Peete weighed in on Pearson’s death in the comments section of Symoné’s Instagram post, writing, “Raven🙏🏽 💔💔💔💔sending love and healing hugs.”

Kenan Thompson also wrote in the comments, “Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!”

While Symoné didn’t share further details, she confirmed the news when a social media follower asked whether Pearman had died. “Yes maam,” she replied.

Symoné is protective of her relationship with her parents, and not much information is known about their family dynamic. However, Pearman was her manager in the early days of her career.

In a June 2010 interview with NPR, Pearman said he had stopped managing his daughter’s career a few years beforehand and that it was important for her to “be able to take the reins.”

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Raven-Symoné with father Christopher Pearman in New York City in May 1992.

“She got to a point, you know, she said, 'Daddy, I can run my own company. I can run my own thing' a few years ago,” he said. “And I'm like, 'You know, you have the tools.' ”

When asked whether he was hurt that Symoné wanted to manage her own career, Pearman shared, “No, absolutely not. I've been managing that girl’s career since she was six months old. It's just like you having a child and saying, you know, I'm ready to go to college and do my own thing and move out the house. You know, it's like okay, go ahead.”

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Raven-Symoné in New York City in May 1992.

Pearson’s death comes nearly a year after Symoné celebrated her birthday on December 10, 2023, and announced in an Instagram video posted a day later that her younger brother Blaize Pearman died in November 2023.

"Truly, I love you guys. It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month I lost my brother, Blaize,” she said. “He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now. He's loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and family, have been a roller coaster."

"I love you, Blaize," she continued. "His birthday is December 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys: my family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system, and I love you all."



