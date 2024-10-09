Raven-Symoné On The Possibility Of A ‘Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’ Revival: “We Reboot At Home”

Raven-Symoné has been acting since she was a little girl, and one of her first starring roles was in the sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

The former The View co-host made an appearance on The Talk where she said she is still in close contact with her co-stars Holly Robinson Peete and Mark Curry.

“I am actually super friends with [Robinson Peete] and Mark Curry,” she said on the CBS daytime talk show. “Mark Curry and her have been amazing mentors in my life. And to be able to be on the set with them at seven years old and they go, ‘Go in your room, this is adults talking,’ and now they’re like, ‘Come here, let me tell you what happened.’ It makes me very happy.”

As Raven-Symoné and her former co-stars are still in touch, Sheryl Underwood took the opportunity to ask if there was a possibility of a Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper reboot.

“Right, right, right,” the That’s So Raven alum said. “Umm, right, right.”

Underwood asked again, and Raven-Symoné added, “It would be fantastic, but I will say, Mark, Holly, and myself, we reboot at home a lot of the time. I don’t know if we would ever go public with it, but we’re always involved in each other’s life and sometimes that’s more important than showing it out to the world.”

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper was a sitcom created by Jeff Franklin that made its on ABC in 1992. The sitcom, which ran for five seasons, also starred Dawnn Lewis, Marquise Wilson, Nell Carter, Saundra Quarterman, and Omar Gooding.

