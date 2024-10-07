Ravens give back through Caw to Action

The Ravens are volunteering to help military families and service organizations across Baltimore. The team helped get much-needed supplies to 30 military families in partnership with Operation Homefront's Star-Spangled Babies baby shower in Baltimore on Saturday. Families received things, like strollers, baskets and blankets, as well as everyday items, like laundry detergent. Star-Spangled Babies has provided free baby supplies to families since 2008, and this year, has reached hundreds of families across the country.