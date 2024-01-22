Ravens fans gearing up for game day

It's hard to go anywhere in Baltimore right now without seeing purple. And if business at Baltimore Sports & Novelty is any indication, that's going to be even more true in the coming days. “It was completely nutty yesterday, and completely nutty this morning, and right now it's still nutty. And it will continue to be nutty,” said owner Jeffrey Katzen. Katzen has owned the shop in Owings Mills for 22 years. He says this season has already been one for the books.