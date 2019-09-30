Ravens Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Former NFL Champion Fighting ALS

Former Baltimore Ravens star OJ Brigance received a Happy Birthday song from fans for his 50th birthday ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on September 29, 2019.

OJ Brigance played for the Ravens in 2000 as part of a championship winning team. He currently works at the Ravens as a senior advisor to player development.

In 2007 OJ Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and has since formed a foundation to address ALS called the Brigance Brigade.

The Baltimore Ravens lost the game 40-20 to the Cleveland Browns. Credit: TJ Smith via Storyful