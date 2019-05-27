Ravi Shastri Birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Cricketers Wish Team India Head Coach

Team Latestly
Ravi Shastri celebrates his 57th birthday. The Indian cricket team head coach was wished by a number of Indian cricketers.

Indian national cricket team skipper Virat Kohli mentioned Ravi Shastri as his mentor and friend while wishing Shastri in the latter’s 57th birthday.  Shastri, a world cup winner with India in 1983, is making his debut as a coach at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He was wished by many Indian cricketers on an auspicious day.

Kohli was also joined by the Indian Team’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in wishing their coach on his birthday. Among the other cricketers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also wished Shastri. MS Dhoni’s Role Massive in India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Campaign, Says Ravi Shastri.

Check Out Kohli's Tweet For The Indian Team's Head Coach:

Ajinkya Rahane Shared a Lovely Picture of Him And Shastri:

 

Rohit Sharma Wished Shastri Lots of Happiness and Success:

 

Shikhar Dhawan Borrowed a Line From Shastri's Commentary Days And Asked Him to Party Hard:

 

Former Journalist And Current President of Delhi Cricket Association (DCA) Shared a Short Clip From Shastri's Appearance At His Talk Show:

 

Former Mumbai Ranji Player Shishir Hattangadi Shared An Old Picture of Shastri:

 

Ravi Shastri coached India to a historic ODI series win in Australia and come to the World Cup as the favourites to lift the holy grail for the third time.