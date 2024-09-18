Raw: Police chief says child's death was accidental

A 2-year-old boy was struck and killed Tuesday afternoon in what police said is an accident. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson spoke Wednesday afternoon at a news conference, saying city police received multiple calls for a child struck by a vehicle around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Americana Drive. City police said the boy's mother and her two children got out of their car and the boy ran in front of an oncoming vehicle when he was hit. The chief called the incident a "horrific and tragic accident involving a baby," and identified the child as Cody Aguilar Gomez. Police said authorities consider the incident an accident and there was no criminal intent.