RAW: Spring storm drops hail on Lincoln, California
Viewer Pat Macht shared video of hail falling in Lincoln on May 4.
Viewer Pat Macht shared video of hail falling in Lincoln on May 4.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out to Churchill Downs for the famous horse race on Saturday, May 4
The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were facing off in Game 7 on Saturday in Boston. But there was a surprise announcement in net.
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative
BOSTON — Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Toronto was also minus a big piece that helped the club climb out of a 3-1 hole to force the do-or-die tilt — goaltender Joseph Woll was nowhere to be found when the teams headed out for warmups at TD Garden. The Leafs announced as the players were hitting the ice that the 25-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury in their Game 6 victory. Woll was outstanding in allowing tw
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
The second round of the NHL playoffs will feature an all-Canadian matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver advanced with a late 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2. Edmonton ousted the L.A. Kings from the first round for the third year in a row on Wednesday. The Canucks and Oilers have not met in the playoffs since 1992 when Edmonton won the second-round series in six games. Vancouver won all four r
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.
Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai and undergoing surgery. Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, will now miss the U.S. track trials for the Paris Olympics. “The dream of Paris is over,” the 33-year-old Coburn wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
English teenager Kris Kim stunned the golfing world on his PGA Tour debut, as he became the youngest player to make the cut on tour in nine years – and the youngest ever at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing the record previously set by Jordan Spieth in 2010.
MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to his first ATP Masters final, and he hasn't had to play all that much tennis to do it. Auger-Aliassime moved on to the final of the Madrid Open clay-court tournament Friday after semifinal opponent Jiri Lehecka of Czechia retired due to injury with their match tied 3-3 in the first set. Lehecka left court for treatment from a physio with what appeared to be back pain. He tried to continue playing, but withdrew three points later. “I feel r
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
Who should the Lakers hire as their next coach? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue would be an obvious choice or Becky Hammon for a culture shock.
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P