RAW VIDEO: Multiple vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
RAW VIDEO: Multiple vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
RAW VIDEO: Multiple vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
A Kingston, Ont., doctor celebrated for organizing drive-thru vaccination clinics that helped thousands get shots at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is now being ordered to pay back more than $600,000 in fees for those same services.Dr. Elaine Ma said she organized 45 mass vaccination clinics that administered roughly 35,000 doses between April 2021 and the following February.Her work was recognized by the Ontario College of Family Physicians, which granted her its Award of Excellence in 202
King Charles was forbidden from one thing in particular during his recent royal tour of Australia and Somalia
"I can still remember the smell of my rotten tooth when they ripped it out to this day. It smelled like death..."
Auto theft has been called a national crisis and thieves are constantly finding new ways to steal cars. As Caryn Lieberman reports, Toronto police have revealed yet another scheme.
The woman's mother-in-law "decided it was too much hassle" to prepare a second meal for her
“Down 6lbs! 154lbs now,” the former child star wrote
Swapping out sedentary behaviors for just a few minutes of exercise is good for your heart.
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
A working group led by charity Kidney Research UK will unveil an action plan on Wednesday evening.
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported Thursday a loss for the latest fiscal quarter as its vehicle sales sank while costs and inventory ballooned, prompting the Japanese automaker to slash 9,000 jobs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Missouri cleared the way to undo one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans in one of seven victories for abortion rights advocates, while Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota defeated similar constitutional amendments, leaving bans in place.
The SEMA one-off previews parts that may soon be available in the U.S.
Trump has said he'll give Kennedy nearly free reign in a "big" health-related role in his administration.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights advocates prevailed on seven ballot measures across the U.S. in Tuesday's election and lost on three.
If you're ready for a new car, now is the time to buy. Certain manufacturers reportedly plan to raise their prices on some of their 2025 selections by as much as 23%. What you pay for a new vehicle...
Toronto police say they have arrested two men and laid 176 charges against them in relation to a multi-million dollar vehicle theft investigation.
Queen Camilla is currently understood to be resting at home.
"Womanhood is not — and should not be — based on our childbearing capabilities, regardless of the physical, mental, financial or personal reasons we have for not wanting biological children."
As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent...
Dave Marcus says he 'unintentionally ignored' his persistent cough because he had never been a smoker.