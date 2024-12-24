Raw video: Sheriff announces arrest in Finksburg shooting
Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man in what the sheriff described as a coordinated shooting in Finksburg. Speaking Tuesday morning in Hampstead, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees announced the arrest Monday of a man in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the Dec. 13 double-shooting that left Benjamin Billings dead and David Anderson injured. The sheriff said dozens of investigators as well as K-9 units combed the scene as part of the investigation but could not find one shell casing. Investigators believe a device was used to capture the evidence. DeWees said the suspect has a business relationship with the victims that includes a civil lawsuit in litigation.