Ray J Addresses Backlash from Getting Sister Brandy's Face Tattooed: It 'Went Viral the Wrong Way'

The "One Wish" singer went viral in July 2022 after getting a "gothic" Alexey Mashkov-designed tattoo of his sister's face on his leg

Brian Stukes/WireImage Ray J and Brandy attend Urban One Honors at The Anthem in December 2018 in Washington, DC

Ray J is looking back at the time that Brandy was “pissed” at him for getting her face tattooed on his leg.

The “One Wish” singer, 43, appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday, June 5, where he recalled the time his R&B icon sister, 45, got upset at the “gothic” ink that was meant to honor her.

While the musician shared that he’s gotten the Never Say Never legend tattooed on him “a couple places,” she “was mad” about how the leg addition portrayed her with bloodshot eyes and a face covered in various phrases like "Best Friends” and “From Ray with Love.”

“I think the tattoo went viral the wrong way,” Ray J admitted on Sharpe’s podcast. “I think the tattoo was not it… for the world.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Brandy Norwood and Ray J attend Urban One Honors at La Vie in December 2018 in Washington, DC

At the time, the “Sexy Can I” artist said he insisted tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov — who’s known for his gothic, hip-hop and graffiti-style art — put his “signature touch” on the Brandy tattoo. However, he didn’t anticipate that it’d turn out “really gothic” or send the internet into a frenzy the way it did.

While Ray J said he “liked the tattoo,” he admitted Mashkov probably “should’ve taken the red eyes out.”

However, in defense of his original request, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum said asking the tattoo artist not to add his personal style to the ink would be like “saying to Basquiat, ‘don’t put your signature Basquiat on it, or [Andy] Warhol to not do what he does, or Picasso.’”

Michael Bezjian/Getty Ray J and Brandy in February 11, 2017 in West Hollywood

In July 2022, Ray J revealed the controversial tattoo of his older sister in a since-deleted Instagram post, in which he told followers he planned to get his whole leg inked with "music," "love," "scriptures," "the vocal bible," "family” and more, but “had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤.”

After posting his tattoo on social media, the R&B singer said “a few” people messaged him — including India.Arie — telling him he needed “to pray.”

“I explained to her what it was and she like, ‘OK’” Ray J recalled on Club Shay Shay, “but a few people hit me up mad at me about it [saying] it seemed demonic to them.”

Originally, Brandy seemed fine with the tattoo gesture, as she commented, "Brooooooo♥️♥️♥️♥️,” on her little brother’s Instagram post. However, while speaking to TMZ later that month, the “Full Moon” singer said she didn’t fully get the ink at first.

"It's like a Basquiat-type of style," she explained to the outlet. "I didn't understand it at first … but then he explained it to me and showed me the tattoo artist's whole page, and it was amazing."

"It could've been a different tattoo," she continued. "I'm just glad he got a tattoo of me."



