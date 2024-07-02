Ray J tells fans he's 'suicidal' in alarming social media post
The 43-year-old star posted the concerning message after the 2024 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. He posted a photo of him on the red carpet, which he revealed was taken "before it all went bad". "First at #BET and then later on too! - I'm really at a braking point!" he captioned the image. "To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But, money is evil and people are bad and I can't take it anymore!"