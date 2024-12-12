Ray Romano is "putting pressure" on his children to make him a grandparent.

The 66-year-old comedian has daughter Alexandra, 34, and twins Matthew, and Gregory, 31, and Joseph, 26 with his wife Anna Romano, 61, and now that two of his eldest have tied the knot with their partners, he admitted that it has become a "race" to see who can produce his first grandchild.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', he said: "My son got married five months ago and my daughter got married last month. It's cool, and now it's like a race for a grandchild.

"I want a grandchild, and I'm putting the pressure on. How old do you want to play? I can't bend down now! I'm actually putting a bounty out, I'm putting a prize out. $100,000. I told them $100k, for a boy, $50k for a girl. I'm kidding, I'm kidding!"

The 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star walked his daughter down the aisle for her wedding in September and admitted the whole day was "beautiful" but joked that he never expected the whole thing to cost as much as it did.

He said: "It was beautiful, I just never thought it would cost this much! I've got to do 'Ice Age 6' now. But it was all worth it."

Ally married Zachary Wilezol at the New York Public Library, and explained at the time that they knew that was the venue for them as soon as they saw it.

She told People: "I had actually seen some photos of a wedding in the library and was wowed by how gorgeous the building is. It was the first venue we saw, and although we went looking at a few others, we knew it was the one immediately."