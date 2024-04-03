Raye admits she's 'lonely' and plans to start therapy to focus on the 'positives' following historic Brits win

(ES Composite)

Raye has revealed that she is planning to start therapy in a bid to focus on the “positives” in her life following her historic Brit Award wins.

The British singer, whose real name is Rachel Keen, secured a recording-breaking six gongs at the ceremony in February – the most awards by an artist in a single year.

Despite her career never being better, the Londoner admitted that she feels “lonely” and wants to begin counselling to help learn how to enjoy the moment.

Speaking to Elle Magazine for their May issue, the 26-year-old shared: “I don’t want to go into this next chapter feeling insecure. I feel lonely.

“I don’t mean that in the sense of wanting a partner or wanting to be in love. It’s not that.

“I need to do some therapy, get some practices in place to let the negatives fall away and soak up all the positive things that life is offering me right now.”

After parting ways with her label and independently releasing her award-winning album, My 21st Century Blues, Raye credited her parents, who she appointed as her managers, for keeping her mental health in check.

“Before I involved my parents in my career, I was so lost and I was really not doing well,” she admitted. “I need people around me who really care about me, who have my best interests at heart and know my boundaries. No one’s proven that more than them.”

During the ceremony in February, Raye won the best album award for her record My 21st Century Blues and was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.

She also won artist of the year, best new artist, R&B act and song of the year.

The most number of Brits won in one award year was jointly held by Blur, Harry Styles and Adele up until she swept the 2024 ceremony at the O2 Arena.

Raye had already broken records with seven nods – the most for an artist in one year – when she triumphed over singer Robbie Williams, R&B star Craig David and virtual band Gorillaz, who had all been given six nods in previous years.Her total haul on the night was album of the year for My 21st Century Blues, artist of the year, best new artist, best R&B act and song of the year for Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

She only lost one gong to London-born singer and actress Dua Lipa for pop act.

In a pre-announced win, Raye was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize since it began in 2022.

The award has previously been won by Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran and British record producer Kid Harpoon, who worked with Harry Styles on the album Harry’s House.

